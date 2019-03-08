Advanced search

Swing band play Samaritans benefit at the Sass bar

PUBLISHED: 21:00 20 September 2019

Swing Fever will play a benefit gig for Samaritans on Sunday. Picture: Swing Fever

Swing Fever will play a benefit gig for Samaritans on Sunday. Picture: Swing Fever

Swing Fever

A Weston jazz band will be playing a lunchtime charity show in aid of the Samaritans this Sunday.

Six-piece jazz maestros Swing Fever play a mixture of classic jazz styles and popular music.

Lead by trumpeter Mac Kirby, the band has performed all over the globe, including at the famous Hong Kong jazz club Ned Kelly's.

More recently the group has stayed close to home, playing at many venues in and around Weston, and are regulars on the seafront, playing as part of the resort's summer concerts.

Swing Fever play the Sass Bar, in South Parade on Sunday, at 1pm.

Entry is free, but donations to the Samaritans are welcome.

