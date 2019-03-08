Win tickets to see The Take That Experience in Weston

A top-quality tribute act will relight the fire of one of Britain's best-loved boy bands on a Weston stage next month, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

The Take That Experience will wow the crowd at The Playhouse, in High Street, on August 16 at 7.30pm - performing all the hits which made the group one of the nation's most successful bands.

Take That have enjoyed a quarter of a century as one of the most popular acts on these shore, scoring chart success with an almost-endless list of hits.

The one time five-piece - made up of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams - first made their mark in the 1990s with hits like A Million Love Songs, Pray and Relight My Fire.

Tunes like Never Forget and Back For Good remain sing-a-long favourites as closing time approaches in some Weston nightclubs.

The Take That Experience are acclaimed for their high-quality replication of the band's sounds, and are known for creating an electric atmosphere at their shows.

The show will also feature hits from Williams' solo career, which saw him score major success with hits such as Angels, Rock DJ and Candy after he controversially split from the band.

Tickets, priced £23.50, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Take That Experience on August 16 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to The Take That Experience competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online via www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on July 25.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant and the Playhouse about it.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

