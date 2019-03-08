WIN: Sounds of Taylor Swift set to dazzle the crowd at Weston Playhouse

Katy Ellis brings her Taylor Swift tribute show to Weston next month. Archant

The sounds of an American pop sensation will be replicated on a Weston stage next month, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A tribute show to chart-topping superstar Taylor Swift will be performed at The Playhouse, in High Street, on August 3 at 7.30pm.

The show will see Katy Ellis take to the stage to wow the crowd by performing all the hits which have made Swift one of the most recognisable faces on the planet.

Ellis has earned praise for her authentic replication of Swift's sounds and mannerisms, which have left fans engrossed in her captivating concerts.

The show will take the audience on a journey through Swift's career to date, starting with her country roots which influenced songs like Love Story, You Belong With Me and Mine.

Ellis will also cover the 29-year-old's more recent sing-a-long hits.

Albums Red and 1989 elevated Swift to superstar status, with tunes I Knew You Were Trouble, 22, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, and Shake It Off making it into the UK top 10.

In 2017, she released her first number-one single, Look What You Made Me Do, which is certain to be heard along with many more of Swift's at The Playhouse.

Tickets, priced £18, are available on 01934 645544 or online by logging on to www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Katy Ellis' Taylor Swift tribute show on August 3 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Taylor Swift tribute show competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online via www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on July 18.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry