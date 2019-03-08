Advanced search

WIN: Sounds of Taylor Swift set to dazzle the crowd at Weston Playhouse

PUBLISHED: 15:43 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 12 July 2019

Katy Ellis brings her Taylor Swift tribute show to Weston next month.

Katy Ellis brings her Taylor Swift tribute show to Weston next month.

Archant

The sounds of an American pop sensation will be replicated on a Weston stage next month, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

A tribute show to chart-topping superstar Taylor Swift will be performed at The Playhouse, in High Street, on August 3 at 7.30pm.

The show will see Katy Ellis take to the stage to wow the crowd by performing all the hits which have made Swift one of the most recognisable faces on the planet.

Ellis has earned praise for her authentic replication of Swift's sounds and mannerisms, which have left fans engrossed in her captivating concerts.

The show will take the audience on a journey through Swift's career to date, starting with her country roots which influenced songs like Love Story, You Belong With Me and Mine.

Ellis will also cover the 29-year-old's more recent sing-a-long hits.

Albums Red and 1989 elevated Swift to superstar status, with tunes I Knew You Were Trouble, 22, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, and Shake It Off making it into the UK top 10.

In 2017, she released her first number-one single, Look What You Made Me Do, which is certain to be heard along with many more of Swift's at The Playhouse.

Tickets, priced £18, are available on 01934 645544 or online by logging on to www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Katy Ellis' Taylor Swift tribute show on August 3 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Taylor Swift tribute show competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online via www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on July 18.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: With which song did Taylor Swift achieve her only UK number-one single?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

JAILED: Weston man attacked love rival with piece of wood after finding him in bed with ex

Adam Dymock. Picture: Avon & Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

JAILED: Weston man attacked love rival with piece of wood after finding him in bed with ex

Adam Dymock. Picture: Avon & Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston boss Bartlett pleased with pre-season start

Stuart Jones and Scott Bartlett after the Weston and Ashton and Backwell game at the Lancer Scott Stadium

Outdoor entertainment in Weston’s Italian Gardens this weekend

The Belly Of The Whale by Ockhams Razor. Picture: Mark Dawson

WIN: Sounds of Taylor Swift set to dazzle the crowd at Weston Playhouse

Katy Ellis brings her Taylor Swift tribute show to Weston next month.

Former Weston woman found guilty of helping murderer evade police

Lee Pomeroy. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

WIN: Take leap of faith with Black Cat Free Fall tickets

Eleanor Young with other participants in the Black Cat Free Fall. Picture: Eleanor Young
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists