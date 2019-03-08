Win

Win tickets to see Queen tribute act

The Bohemians will be at The Playhouse. Sub

Is this the real life or is it just fantasy? A tribute band paying homeage to one of the most theatrical rock bands is coming to Weston.

The Bohemians will performing all of Queen's greatest hits at The Playhouse on June 28.

The tribute band established in 1996, is made up of four members replicating Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon.

The group's personality and dymanic performance assembles the essence of Queen through their outrageous stage antics and high energy.

As a result, the act from London has travelled around the world to perform at football stadiums, festivals, theatres and in Europe.

Queen has sold between 170 to 300 million records making them one of the world's best selling artists.

Each member of the iconic band has composed hit singles.

The most popular song being the rock-ballad Bohemian Rhapsody written by Mercury.

The six-minute long track, which officially became one of the most streamed songs from the 20th century in 2018, will be performed by the tribute act.

They will also be performing Don't Stop Me Now, I Want To Break Free, and many more from the backlogue of the band.

The live re-enactment by The Bohemians will have you on your feet dancing to tunes from the world's greatest rock band.

The show will be held at The Playhouse, in High Street, on June 28 at 7:30pm.

Tickets, priced £22, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two pairs tickets to see the show.

This competition will close at 10am on June 20.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and The Playhouse regarding the prize.

Competition entry