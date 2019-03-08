Advanced search

Win

Win tickets to see Queen tribute act

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 June 2019

The Bohemians will be at The Playhouse.

The Bohemians will be at The Playhouse.

Sub

Is this the real life or is it just fantasy? A tribute band paying homeage to one of the most theatrical rock bands is coming to Weston.

The Bohemians will performing all of Queen's greatest hits at The Playhouse on June 28.

The tribute band established in 1996, is made up of four members replicating Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon.

The group's personality and dymanic performance assembles the essence of Queen through their outrageous stage antics and high energy.

As a result, the act from London has travelled around the world to perform at football stadiums, festivals, theatres and in Europe.

Queen has sold between 170 to 300 million records making them one of the world's best selling artists.

Each member of the iconic band has composed hit singles.

The most popular song being the rock-ballad Bohemian Rhapsody written by Mercury.

The six-minute long track, which officially became one of the most streamed songs from the 20th century in 2018, will be performed by the tribute act.

They will also be performing Don't Stop Me Now, I Want To Break Free, and many more from the backlogue of the band.

The live re-enactment by The Bohemians will have you on your feet dancing to tunes from the world's greatest rock band.

The show will be held at The Playhouse, in High Street, on June 28 at 7:30pm.

Tickets, priced £22, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two pairs tickets to see the show.

This competition will close at 10am on June 20.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and The Playhouse regarding the prize.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: What year was The Bohemians tribute band formed?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

REVEALED: Hotel to be demolished and public space introduced

Cox's Mill at the moment. Picture: B2 Architect

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

REVEALED: Hotel to be demolished and public space introduced

Cox's Mill at the moment. Picture: B2 Architect

Latest from the Weston Mercury

PICTURE PAST: June 13, 1969 – Library looks ‘pretty grim’

Ron Brooks, Gillian Murray and Kevan Chamberlain looking over some of the work they have prepared for an exhibition by Weston Technical College students. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Win tickets to see Queen tribute act

The Bohemians will be at The Playhouse.

Third time lucky for new homes plan?

The orchard would not see homes built on it, but it would have a road run through the middle of it, if Persimmon Homes' planning application is accepted. Picture: Steve Bridger

Back-to-back Weston wins leave head coach Trego ‘very pleased’

Sam Trego bowling for Weston.

Seafront obstacle course cancelled due to ‘operational challenges’

The event was due to take place on Weston seafront. Picture: Ruth Mountstephens
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists