Win tickets to Queen celebration show

PUBLISHED: 08:47 19 October 2019

Rob Comber as Freddie Mercury and Christopher Gregory as Brian May on stage

Mercury readers are in for a chance to win tickets to see the tribute band of one of the most iconic music groups of all time.

The Bohemians, will be performing at The Playhouse, in Weston-super-Mare, on November 28 at 7.30pm.

They have been paying homage to Queen since 1996 and they want to rock you with the catalogue of hits during their live show.

Queen has captured the hearts of many around the world as they have sold more than 300 million records globally.

Ticket-holders on the night can expect to hear I Want To Break Free, Another One Bites The Dust, You're My Best Friend, Under Pressure and other timeless classics.

Queen is a 1970 British rock band formed of four members: Brian May the lead guitarist and vocalist, Roger Taylor on the drums and vocals, John Deacon a on the bass guitar and Freddie Mercury, also known as Farrokh Bulsara, the lead singer who was known for his flamboyant and extravagant stage persona.

He wrote hits such as Killer Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody and Somebody To Love.

A movie named Bohemian Rhapsody was released in 2018 exploring the life of Freddie Mercury and the bands rise to fame.

It showed the life of Mercury, his relationship with his family and even the iconic Live Aid performance in 1985.

Their music has continued to influence new-age musicians and it will do so for years to come.

Tickets, priced £24.50 can be purchased at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or at the box office 01934 645544.

* The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show on November 28.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question by 10am on October 24.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Who wrote the hit Bohemian Rhapsody?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Most Read

Weston butchers announces High Street shop closure

Husband and wife team Darrell and Alison Wood will close their butchers shop next month.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police close road in Weston town centre after assault leaves man in hospital

Police have closed Regent Street near Barclays Bank. Picture: Tom Wright

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

Hospital alert at highest level due to surge in demand

The hospital is on high alert due to a surge in demand.

