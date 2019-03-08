Advanced search

World-class musicians to perform in Weston church

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 July 2019

The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne

The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne

Archant

The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will perform rousing classical music at a Weston church next month.

The ensemble, which aims to inspire people of all ages to enjoy classical music, is playing at All Saints Church, in All Saints Road, on August 28 at 7.30pm.

The orchestra is heading back to the UK with a powerful new programme after successful European and overseas tours,.

It was founded in Cologne which is famous throughout the world for its University of Music.

Generations of musicians have been trained in the German city and the ensemble is full of outstanding musicians keen to spread their passion for classical music around the world.

The programme includes popular and unknown works from a wide variety of musical epochs.

Tickets, priced £12-16, are available from the Visitor Information Centre at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, or on 01934 888877.

