Bristol gig for Aussie punks

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 November 2019

The Chats will perform at the O2 Academy. Picture: Luke Henry

The Chats will perform at the O2 Academy. Picture: Luke Henry

An Australian punk group will bring their UK tour to Bristol before Christmas.

The Chats will perform at the O2 Academy, in Frogmore Street, on December 13 at 6.30pm.

The trio have enjoyed a rapid rise to fame after forming in 2016 and scored a viral hit with Smoko one year later, which has surpassed eight million views.

The Queensland trio have been touring America to sold-out crowds,following their first appearance at the Reading and Leeds Festival in August.

Drawing influence from the same Australian rock scene that spawned AC/DC and The Saints, the rockers have also announced they will be closing 2019 with a full UK tour in December, culminating in a headline show at The Forum, London.

The Chats' latest single, Identity Theft, was released in July.

Tickets, priced £17.65, are available online at www.academymusicgroup.com or by calling the box office on 01179 279227.

