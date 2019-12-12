Advanced search

Bristol gig for punks

PUBLISHED: 08:26 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 12 December 2019

The Chats will perform at the O2 Academy. Picture: Luke Henry

The Chats will perform at the O2 Academy. Picture: Luke Henry

Archant

An Australian punk group will tour in Bristol this weekend.

The Chats will perform at the O2 Academy, in Frogmore Street, tomorrow (Friday) at 6.30pm.

The trio have enjoyed a rapid rise to fame after forming in 2016 and scored a viral hit with Smoko one year later, which has surpassed eight million views.

The Queensland three piece have been touring America to sold-out crowds, following their first appearance at the Reading and Leeds Festival in August.

Drawing influence from the same Australian rock scene that spawned AC/DC and The Saints, the rockers have also announced they will be closing 2019 with a full UK tour in December, culminating in a headline show at The Forum, London.

The Chats' latest single, Identity Theft, was released in July.

Tickets, priced £17.65, are available at www.academymusicgroup.com or on 01179 279227.

Most Read

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sewer ‘collapse’ sees road closed

Yatton High Street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

Most Read

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sewer ‘collapse’ sees road closed

Yatton High Street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

PICTURES: Inside Weston’s new Starbucks drive thru

New Starbucks drive thru at Airport Roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Polls open for General Election 2019

Voters will go to polling stations today (Thursday).

Weston swimmers make big splash at National Winter Championships

Weston Swimming Club members at the National Winter Championships

Rugby: Winscombe make Stroud work for win

Will Pearce runs in a try for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Bristol gig for punks

The Chats will perform at the O2 Academy. Picture: Luke Henry
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists