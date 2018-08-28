Bristol Hippodrome to host sing-along Greatest Showman screening
PUBLISHED: 20:00 14 December 2018
Archant
A sing-along screening of 2017’s smash hit The Greatest Showman will take place at Bristol Hippodrome.
This unique, interactive event will give viewers the chance to cheer on Hugh Jackman’s P T Barnum and his troupe of circus performers as they rise from nothing to become a worldwide sensation.
The screening will begin with a welcome from the show’s sing-along host who will warm up the audience.
There will be props bags, a fancy dress competition and plenty of well-timed heckling throughout.
Ben Freedman, the show’s producer, said: “Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman is much more than ‘just a film’.
“It’s an event, an interactive experience and definitely the most fun you can have with a top hat on.”
Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman will be staged at Bristol Hippodrome on February 4 and 6 at 7.30pm.
Tickets, priced £16, are available at www.atgtickets.com/bristol.