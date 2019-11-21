The Killers to play in Bristol

The Killers will perform at Ashton Gate next year.

Iconic rock band The Killers will perform at Bristol's Ashton Gate in June.

The popular band will play at the stadium on June 9 as part of their latest UK tour.

The Killers are a Grammy-nominated rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada.

They broke onto the music scene in 2004 with their debut album Hot Fuss and since then they have become one of the biggest bands in the world.

Since Hot Fuss, they have released four more studio albums - Sam's Town in 2006, Day & Age in 2008, Battle Born in 2012 and Wonderful Wonderful in 2017.

Their latest tour supports their sixth studio album Imploding The Mirage, which is due for release next spring.

Fans can expect to hear new songs from the album as well as some of their most well-known hits including Mr Brightside, Somebody Told Me and Human.

The Killers will be supported by the Manic Street Preachers.

Tickets, which start from £49.50, go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 9am.