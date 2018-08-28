Music Makers Academy set for day of Weston shows

The Music Makers Academy will perform at the Blakehay Theatre. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A Worle music group will perform a double header of shows in Weston.

The Music Makers Academy will bring a pair of live concerts to the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, on February 9.

The afternoon concert, which starts at 2.30pm, will include piano, brass and woodwind instruments along with vocals.

Kicking off at 7.30pm, the evening show will feature performances from the talented academy students in classical, jazz, folk and rock numbers.

The academy, which was established in 2000, trains people of all ages and musical abilities at Worle Industrial Estate, in Coker Road, and offers examination courses and theory of music classes.

Tutors specialise in a plethora of instruments, including keyboard, saxophone, ukulele, banjo and violin.

Tickets, priced £8.50, are available on 01934 645493 or at www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/270102