Win tickets to a celebrate of ska and two-tone music

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 June 2019

The Neville Staple Band.

Archant

Fans of ska music can enjoy a night with The Neville Staple Band at the Winter Gardens later this month.

Three acts are performing on the night to celebrate 40 years of two-tone music and ska.

Two-tone fuses traditional ska with musical elements of punk rock and new wave.

The Neville Staple Band, along with legendary front man Neville Staple - also known as The Original Rude Boy - will perform ska classics and career hits from The Specials, Fun Boy Three, Special Beat, Rude Rebels and more.

Jerry Dammers - founder of the two-tone record label and main songwriter and keyboard player for The Specials, Jerry Dammers - will also be playing two DJ sets either side of The Neville Staple Band during the evening.

Fans can look forward to hearing some classics songs from the past four decades.

TheBeat Goes Bang - featuring Everett Morton from The Beat, Mickey Billingham of The Beat and Dexys Midnight Runners, and Neil Deathridge from The Beat and International Beat - will open the musical event with hits including Mirror In The Bathroom, Tears Of A Clown, Ranking Full Top and Too Nice to Talk To.

The Neville Staple Band, Jerry Dammers and TheBeat Goes Bang are performing on June 22 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £22.50, are available at www.buytickets.at/reaper events or the Winter Gardens on 01934 411100.

The Mercury has teamed up with Reaper Events and the Winter Gardens to give readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to the show.

By entering the competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the event organisers about it.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

