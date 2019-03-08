Indie up-and-comers the Night Cafe to support Circa Survive

The Night Cafe Picture: Pomona PR Pomona PR

Up-and-coming indie band the Night Cafe will be supporting Circa Surive at Bristol’s O2 Academy on Thursday.

The Liverpool-based band, known for their revelatory live shows, formed as an 'excuse not to do their homework'.

The four school friends Sean, Josh, Arran and Carl bonded over a mutual love of Bombay Bicycle Club, Kings of Leon, Fleetwood Mac and Title Fight would jam together in music class.

The band then started working on their own material and though they all pull from different scenes,they found a middle ground in the song's melodies and structures, giving them a unique sound which is not tied to any particular genre.

The Night Cafe support Circa Waves at The O2 Academy in Frogmore Lane, tonight at 7pm.

Tickets priced £18.50 are available on 01179 279227 or online at www.academymusicgroup.com