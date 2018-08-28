West End stars the Opera Boys to perform on Weston stage

The Opera Boys are bringing their tour to Weston. Picture: Adam Bayjou Adam Bayjou

Quartet the Opera Boys are set to perform at the Weston Playhouse Theatre – and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

The Opera Boys, who have performed at London’s West End and on Broadway in New York, are bringing their tour to Weston next month.

They have performed at more than 1,000 concerts in the past five years to tens of thousands of people worldwide.

The boys also sing at weddings and corporate dinners.

All four of the members trained at London’s Royal Academy of Music, and they have performed as backing vocalists for famous singers including Tom Jones, Elton John and Russell Watson.

They have also appeared on The Eurovision Song Contest, performed at the The Shrewsbury Flower Show and frequently sing on cruise ships.

Their singing style combines the music genres opera and pop, and they will perform the group’s rendition of well-known classic songs such as Nessun Dorma and Time To Say Goodbye.

They will also perform songs from the musicals Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera, including tracks from theatre show the Jersey Boys.

The performance also features a classical arrangement of modern day pop songs performed in the Opera Boys’ style.

The Opera Boys will perform at Weston’s Playhouse, in High Street, on February 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £20.50, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk Playhouse-Theatre or call the box office on 01934 645544.

