Advanced search

West End stars the Opera Boys to perform on Weston stage

PUBLISHED: 12:33 25 January 2019

The Opera Boys are bringing their tour to Weston. Picture: Adam Bayjou

The Opera Boys are bringing their tour to Weston. Picture: Adam Bayjou

Adam Bayjou

Quartet the Opera Boys are set to perform at the Weston Playhouse Theatre – and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

The Opera Boys, who have performed at London’s West End and on Broadway in New York, are bringing their tour to Weston next month.

They have performed at more than 1,000 concerts in the past five years to tens of thousands of people worldwide.

The boys also sing at weddings and corporate dinners.

All four of the members trained at London’s Royal Academy of Music, and they have performed as backing vocalists for famous singers including Tom Jones, Elton John and Russell Watson.

They have also appeared on The Eurovision Song Contest, performed at the The Shrewsbury Flower Show and frequently sing on cruise ships.

Their singing style combines the music genres opera and pop, and they will perform the group’s rendition of well-known classic songs such as Nessun Dorma and Time To Say Goodbye.

They will also perform songs from the musicals Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera, including tracks from theatre show the Jersey Boys.

The performance also features a classical arrangement of modern day pop songs performed in the Opera Boys’ style.

The Opera Boys will perform at Weston’s Playhouse, in High Street, on February 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £20.50, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk Playhouse-Theatre or call the box office on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: Where did the group’s members train to sing?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number, to Opera Boys competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online at www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on Wednesday.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant’s competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Where did the group’s members train to sing?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

Traffic is at a standstill on the M5 this afternoon.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

#includeImage($article, 225)

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

#includeImage($article, 225)

In The Dock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Lions launch new sponsored charity walk

Weston Lions, John Holland (president), Chris Nelson, Andrew Bryant and Malcolm Timmis with one of the signs they have sponsored at the start point of a charity walk they are organising. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Picture Past: January 24, 1969 – Bomb hoax clears out Winter Gardens

Weston Technical College artists at work. Julie Smith and Charlotte Saxon on display work. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Which shops have closed in Weston High Street since 2012?

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Texan Rockers White Demin head to the 02

White Denim Picture: William Gaynor

PICTURES: Harry Potter workshop in Weston

Liz Godrey-Day with her Rainbow Sand Art at the Harry Potter-themed workshops at Weston museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists