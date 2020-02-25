Win

WIN: Tickets to 80s Live at Weston's Playhouse

Readers can win two pairs of tickets to a throwback event in Weston next month.

80s Live will take place at the Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, on March 27.

The event will travel back to one of the most iconic eras of music - providing the ultimate throwback.

Attendees can expect to hear chart-topping hits from artists such as Wham!, Madonna, Bon Jovi, Queen and more.

The show blends soft rock and pop hits including hits such as Don't You Want Me Baby, It's Raining Men and Tainted Love.

The 1980s saw the reinvention of Michael Jackson, Prince's rise to fame, Madonna and Whitney Houston, who are all among the most successful artists of all time.

Jackson's album Thriller, his best-selling album, sold more than 60 million copies.

In 1987, his album Bad became the first in history to have five number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album includes tunes such as Smooth Criminal, The Way You Make Me Feel and Man In The Mirror.

The decade also saw Brits such as David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Phil Collins and other make a transition to pop music and achieve commercial success.

The late Bowie was a leading figure in the music industry.

During his lifetime, his record sales estimated 100 million record sales worldwide, making him one of the most best-selling music artists.

He was inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame in 1996.

80s Live will be performed at The Playhouse, in High Street, on March 27.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question:

