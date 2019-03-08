Advanced search

Win tickets to The Sensational 60's Experience in Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 September 2019

Stageright Promotions

An anniversary tour celebrating the best of the 1960s is coming to Weston, and the Mercury is offering readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

Artists and groups which rose to fame during the decade, including The Searchers' singer Mike Pender, The Trems and The Fortunes will star in the show.

The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas bands will also feature in the performance, and people can 'relive their childhoods' while dancing to classic 1960s songs.

Tracks including The Searchers' Needles And Pins, The Tremeloes' Silence Is Golden and The Fortunes' Storm In A Teacup will be played on the night, along with The Swinging Blue Jeans' Hippy Hippy Shake, and The Dakotas' Little Children.

The Searchers' Quartet started as a skiffle group in 1959 with John McNally, Mike Pender, Brian Dolan and Tony West.

In 2018, the band announced their retirement and ended their farewell tour in March this year.

The Sensational 60s Experience Show was founded by Billy and Alan in May 2008 and its founders want to thank people who have watched the show for their 'continued support' and for keeping 60s music alive.

The 60s show will be performed at Weston Playhouse, in High Street, on October 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £29, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or call 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer readers two pairs of tickets to The Sensational 60s Experience on October at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: Which two people founded The Sensational 60s Experience Show in May 2008?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: The Sensational 60s Experience competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, log on to www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on September 19 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering the draw, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

