Advanced search

Post punk pioneers The Undertones heading to Bristol in May

PUBLISHED: 21:00 27 February 2019

The Undertones Picture: MP Promotions

The Undertones Picture: MP Promotions

MP Promotions

Prepare for some teenage kicks as post-punk pioneers The Undertones head to Bristol this May.

The date at SWX is part of a larger tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album.

Formed in Derry, Northern Ireland in 1975, The Undertones became renowned for combining lyrical invention and musical flair with intelligent simplicity.

Their hit Teenage Kicks is recognised as one of the most influential songs of the post-punk era.

They will be joined by the original Rudeboy Neville Staple.

Staple rose to prominence in the 1970s as a member of The Coventry Automatics, as well as The Specials.

He also collaborated with American acts such as No Doubt and Rancid in the 1990s.

The Undertones are set to take the stage at the SWX in Nelson Street, on May 4, at 6.30pm.

Tickets, priced £25, are available on 01179 450325 or at www.swxbristol.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bus sex loses taxi driver his licence

taxi

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bus sex loses taxi driver his licence

taxi

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Uphill B in seventh heaven after latest triumph takes promotion push to the wire

Uphill under-12s and under-16s took on Clevedon recently

Football: Weston Mendip book cup final spot

Katie Sharkey scored both goals for Weston Mendip against Pen Mill

Tennis: Half-term camp is a hit at Woodland

Youngsters at Woodland Tennis Club

Sedgemoor budget includes council tax shake-up

There have been reports of a council tax scam in Sedgemoor.

Defeat puts Weston on brink but board backs McGregor to rescue Seagulls

WestonFC vs Chippenham Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists