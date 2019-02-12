Post punk pioneers The Undertones heading to Bristol in May

Prepare for some teenage kicks as post-punk pioneers The Undertones head to Bristol this May.

The date at SWX is part of a larger tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album.

Formed in Derry, Northern Ireland in 1975, The Undertones became renowned for combining lyrical invention and musical flair with intelligent simplicity.

Their hit Teenage Kicks is recognised as one of the most influential songs of the post-punk era.

They will be joined by the original Rudeboy Neville Staple.

Staple rose to prominence in the 1970s as a member of The Coventry Automatics, as well as The Specials.

He also collaborated with American acts such as No Doubt and Rancid in the 1990s.

The Undertones are set to take the stage at the SWX in Nelson Street, on May 4, at 6.30pm.

Tickets, priced £25, are available on 01179 450325 or at www.swxbristol.com