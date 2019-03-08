Win tickets for rock 'n' roll extravaganza in Weston

The Vintage Boys. Archant

A night dedicated to some of the greatest music of all time will be enjoyed at a Weston theatre next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Vintage Boys. The Vintage Boys.

The Vintage Boys Rock 'n' Roll Show will be performed at The Playhouse, in High Street, on October 9 at 7.30pm.

The show will pay homage to the golden age of rock music, with a medley of the greatest songs from the 1950s and 60s certain to entertain a packed crowd.

More than 40 songs will be performed by The Vintage Boys' high-quality live band, with the audience sure to be on their feet and dancing as they roll back the years.

The show will pay tribute to music legends like Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Buddy Holly and Eddie Cochran.

The Vintage Boys. The Vintage Boys.

And, of course, the music of the king of rock Elvis Presley will also be celebrated.

The Vintage Boys are one of Britain's best tribute acts, delighting crowds with their accurate replications of timeless tunes.

The band's members have performed at a long list of illustrious theatres across the country including the Royal Albert Hall, while also playing roles in acclaimed stage shows Jersey Boys and We Will Rock You.

Tickets, priced £24.50, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Vintage Boys. The Vintage Boys.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Vintage Boys Rock 'n' Roll Show on October 9 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to The Vintage Boys Rock 'n' Roll Show competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online by logging on to www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on September 19.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry