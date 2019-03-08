Advanced search

Win tickets for rock 'n' roll extravaganza in Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 September 2019

The Vintage Boys.

The Vintage Boys.

Archant

A night dedicated to some of the greatest music of all time will be enjoyed at a Weston theatre next month.

The Vintage Boys.The Vintage Boys.

The Vintage Boys Rock 'n' Roll Show will be performed at The Playhouse, in High Street, on October 9 at 7.30pm.

The show will pay homage to the golden age of rock music, with a medley of the greatest songs from the 1950s and 60s certain to entertain a packed crowd.

More than 40 songs will be performed by The Vintage Boys' high-quality live band, with the audience sure to be on their feet and dancing as they roll back the years.

The show will pay tribute to music legends like Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Buddy Holly and Eddie Cochran.

The Vintage Boys.The Vintage Boys.

And, of course, the music of the king of rock Elvis Presley will also be celebrated.

The Vintage Boys are one of Britain's best tribute acts, delighting crowds with their accurate replications of timeless tunes.

The band's members have performed at a long list of illustrious theatres across the country including the Royal Albert Hall, while also playing roles in acclaimed stage shows Jersey Boys and We Will Rock You.

Tickets, priced £24.50, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Vintage Boys.The Vintage Boys.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Vintage Boys Rock 'n' Roll Show on October 9 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to The Vintage Boys Rock 'n' Roll Show competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online by logging on to www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on September 19.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Which tribute act will perform their acclaimed rock ‘n’ roll show at The Playhouse?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Men to face trial after being charged with causing Worle explosion

Bomb scare at Appletree Court in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Men to face trial after being charged with causing Worle explosion

Bomb scare at Appletree Court in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: Somerset title hopes get massive boost with win

Josh Davey

Rugby: Avonmouth Old Boys 31 Winscombe 7

Ewan Griffiths attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Worle Juniors thank shirt sponsors in ceremony

Worle U13's Football team thanking sponsors Sally and Tom Dalley of Stables Business Park, with a signed copy of their strip to Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bowls: St Andrews lift Fear Cup after thrilling final

St Andrews celebrate with the Fear Cup (pic Don Bailey)

Tennis: Weston juniors impress at Avon Championships

Maddox Gould and Febe Kenna after the Avon County Championship
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists