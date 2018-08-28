Advanced search

The Wurzels to perform Weston show

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 January 2019

The Wurzels.

The Wurzels.

Archant

One of the most popular bands in the West Country are set to perform a fun-filled show in Weston.

The Wurzels are certain to delight a large crowd at the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, on July 5 at 8pm.

The band’s cider-fuelled tunes have proved immensely popular for decades, and there will be a party atmosphere on the pier as the audience sings along to their long list of catchy tunes.

Their biggest chart success came in 1976 with Combine Harvester, which earned the number one spot.

Songs like I Am A Cider Drinker, Sunny Weston-super-Mare and their cover of Oasis’s Don’t Look Back In Anger are also crowd-pleasers.

The four-piece also created One For The Bristol City, which has become the Robins’ pre-match anthem.

The Wurzels will be supported on stage by fellow scrumpy and western band the Skimmity Hitchers.

Tickets, priced £12.50, are available online at www.grandpier.co.uk

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

Traffic is at a standstill on the M5 this afternoon.

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

Traffic is at a standstill on the M5 this afternoon.

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Finals of Lord’s Taverners table cricket competition prove hit at County Ground

Somerset County Cricket Club staged the county finals of the Lord's Taverners Table Cricket competition

Animal sanctuary seeks help after aviaries damaged in storm

Birds like this barn owl have been displaced after the aviaries were damaged. Picture: Richard Austin

Weston Lions launch new sponsored charity walk

Weston Lions, John Holland (president), Chris Nelson, Andrew Bryant and Malcolm Timmis with one of the signs they have sponsored at the start point of a charity walk they are organising. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Wurzels to perform Weston show

The Wurzels.

New firm appointed to empty dog bins

The bin at Castle Batch has been overflowing for a number of weeks. Picture: Marc Aplin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists