The Wurzels to perform Weston show

The Wurzels. Archant

One of the most popular bands in the West Country are set to perform a fun-filled show in Weston.

The Wurzels are certain to delight a large crowd at the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, on July 5 at 8pm.

The band’s cider-fuelled tunes have proved immensely popular for decades, and there will be a party atmosphere on the pier as the audience sings along to their long list of catchy tunes.

Their biggest chart success came in 1976 with Combine Harvester, which earned the number one spot.

Songs like I Am A Cider Drinker, Sunny Weston-super-Mare and their cover of Oasis’s Don’t Look Back In Anger are also crowd-pleasers.

The four-piece also created One For The Bristol City, which has become the Robins’ pre-match anthem.

The Wurzels will be supported on stage by fellow scrumpy and western band the Skimmity Hitchers.

Tickets, priced £12.50, are available online at www.grandpier.co.uk

