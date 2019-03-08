The Wurzels to plat at Weston's Grand Pier

The Wurzels. Archant

A Somerset favourite band, with the number one hits Combine Harvester and I Am A Cider Drinker, are set to take the stage again next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wurzels will be performing at the Grand Pier in Weston.

Bringing their dry and fruity blend, the Skimmy Hitchers will be supporting the band along with their legendary dancing badger, Baz.

The quartet were formed in 1966 in Nailsea and had their big break when they reached number 45 in the UK chart with Drink Up Thy Zider as a result of their popularity in the region.

The name of the band was dreamed up by founder Adge Cutler, who died in 1974.

They have continued to perform their much-loved scrumpy and western music throughout the years to their dedicated fans.

The Wurzels will be at the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, at 8pm on July 5.

Tickets, priced £12.50-25, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk