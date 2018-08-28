Indie rock band The Zutons to come on over to Bristol

The Zutons will perform at O2 Academy Bristol.

Indie rock band The Zutons will perform in Bristol next spring.

The band are touring the UK to mark the 15th anniversary of their Mercury Award-winning album Who Killed...... The Zutons?

Taking to the stage of Bristol O2 Academy, The Zutons will play a selection of much-loved hits like You Will You Won’t and Pressure Point.

They will also perform numbers from their two follow-up albums Tired Of Hanging Around - which includes the hit single Valerie - and 2008’s You Can Do Anything.

Dave McCabe, the band’s frontman, said: “It’s easy to take things for granted when you’re younger, but now it’s just amazing to think of those songs still having a place in the world, and for people to come and hear us play them again.”

The Zutons will perform at Bristol O2 Academy on April 1, 2019. Tickets, priced £30.75, are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk