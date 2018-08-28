Advanced search

Indie rock band The Zutons to come on over to Bristol

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 December 2018

The Zutons will perform at O2 Academy Bristol. Picture: Google

Archant

Indie rock band The Zutons will perform in Bristol next spring.

The band are touring the UK to mark the 15th anniversary of their Mercury Award-winning album Who Killed...... The Zutons?

Taking to the stage of Bristol O2 Academy, The Zutons will play a selection of much-loved hits like You Will You Won’t and Pressure Point.

They will also perform numbers from their two follow-up albums Tired Of Hanging Around - which includes the hit single Valerie - and 2008’s You Can Do Anything.

Dave McCabe, the band’s frontman, said: “It’s easy to take things for granted when you’re younger, but now it’s just amazing to think of those songs still having a place in the world, and for people to come and hear us play them again.”

The Zutons will perform at Bristol O2 Academy on April 1, 2019. Tickets, priced £30.75, are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk

