Five things to do this weekend: Marvin Muoneke puts on jazz show

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 November 2019

Marvin with Boulevard Swing.

The cold is no excuse to stop attending events especially in Weston as there is always something to do.

With a mixture of indoor and outdoor activities, you have a range of things to choose from.

* Murder At The Pier is back at the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, on Friday.

Guests will be provided a three-course meal and pre-dinner drinks before solving the Murder At The School Reunion.

The event starts at 7pm and fancy dress is encouraged.

Tickets, priced £34.50 which includes the meal can be purchased at www.grandpier.co.uk

* The Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, will be holding a volunteer fundraising morning where there will be a selection of homemade cakes and hot drinks from 10am to noon.

Saturday's event will also feature Christmas stalls for those looking for ideas for gifts.

All proceeds made will go towards the theatre.

For more information, visit www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk.

* Why not support the local football club on Saturday afternoon?

Weston face Chesham United at 3pm, at the stadium, in Winterstoke Road.

Tickets, priced £7-20, will be available on the gate.

* Marvin Muoneke, also known as Marvin The Jazzman and the Boulevard Swing Band are back.

The musicians will be performing at St Pauls Church, in Walliscote Road, on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Together they bring a wonderful combination of jazz and swing music for people of all ages to enjoy.

Tickets, priced £12, can be purchased online at www.bit.ly/36KEmqY

* On Sunday the museum, in Burlington Street, will be holding a rural crafts class.

Attendees will be able to learn skills such as weaving, rag rugging, seed bombs and corn dollies.

This event with session running from 10am-2pm is open to people of all ages and no expertise is required.

Tickets, priced £5 can be purchased at www.westonmuseum.org

For a full list of events, get a copy of tomorrow's (Thursday) Weston Mercury.

