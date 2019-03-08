Win tickets to watch Think Floyd live next month

Think Floyd on stage Jonathon Cuff

Two lucky Mercury readers are in for a chance to win tickets to experience a tribute concert in recognition of one of the greatest rock bands the world has seen.

Think Floyd will take to The Playhouse, in High Street on November 13 at 7.30pm.

This tour is all about celebrating the 40th anniversary since the release of the album Off The Wall by Pink Floyd.

The 1979 masterpiece is one of the best selling albums of all time featuring hits such as Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and many more which will be performed on the night.

Pink Floyd is an English rock band formed in 1965 and composed of Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Syd Barrett, Richard Wright, Nick Mason and Bob Klose.

The group is known for their psychedelic style music which they developed through experimentation of different genres such as rock, ballads, blues and more.

Their performances and visuals during live sets were held to high standard with innovative ideas which made the group stand out from everyone else.

Think Floyd are considered to be the number one Pink Floyd tribute band in the UK.

The bands own Nick Mason has described them as brilliant and stated they are really good - during an LBC interview.

Made up of talented performers, they have managed to recreate the atmosphere and visuals in nearly 25 years.

Tickets, priced £24.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets.

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Think Floyd competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or visit www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on October 18 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.