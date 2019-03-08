Advanced search

Video

DJ Judge Jules to star at Tropicana

PUBLISHED: 14:59 12 November 2019

Join Judge Jules at Vivid in Ilfracombe. Picture: Ryan Dinham

Join Judge Jules at Vivid in Ilfracombe. Picture: Ryan Dinham

contact@ryandinham.co.uk www.ryandinham.co.uk

One of the country's best-known DJs will be entertaining a huge crowd in Weston this month.

Judge Jules, known as the Godfather of Rave, will be leading an unforgettable night at the Tropicana.

Radio 1 and Kiss FM listeners will be no stranger to Jules' work, having influenced an entire generation of clubbers through his near 30-year career, so far.

Millions of people have tuned into listen to his shows over the years, while Ibiza holidaymakers have danced all night to his world-famous stints at clubs.

And Jules is no stranger to winning awards for his work either, having been crowned Best Internation DJ and being named the third best in the world in a poll run by DJ Mag.

Doors, on November 23, to the Trop will open at 8pm and there will be a second room open for a separate World Of Rave show too.

Tickets, priced £16-18.50, are available at www.seetickets.com/event/judge-jules-club-classics/the-tropicana/1394587

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Concerns Weston ice rink will harm environment

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston childminder accused of neglect defended by colleagues and parents

Bristol Crown Court.

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Shots of Weston-super-Mare in the 1960s that will take you back in time

The Grand Pier at night in September 1966.

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Concerns Weston ice rink will harm environment

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston childminder accused of neglect defended by colleagues and parents

Bristol Crown Court.

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Shots of Weston-super-Mare in the 1960s that will take you back in time

The Grand Pier at night in September 1966.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Hockey: Winscombe Ladies suffer late loss

Winscombe Ladies face the camera

Golf: Langford hands over captaincy at Weston

Rob Filer receives his blazer from Ed Langford at Weston Golf Club

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Registration opens for Weston Hospicecare’s Men’s March fundraising hiking event

Registration is now open for the fundraiser next March.

Council tax bills could be lowered for poorest

Weston-super-Mare Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists