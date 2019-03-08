Video

DJ Judge Jules to star at Tropicana

Join Judge Jules at Vivid in Ilfracombe. Picture: Ryan Dinham contact@ryandinham.co.uk www.ryandinham.co.uk

One of the country's best-known DJs will be entertaining a huge crowd in Weston this month.

Judge Jules, known as the Godfather of Rave, will be leading an unforgettable night at the Tropicana.

Radio 1 and Kiss FM listeners will be no stranger to Jules' work, having influenced an entire generation of clubbers through his near 30-year career, so far.

Millions of people have tuned into listen to his shows over the years, while Ibiza holidaymakers have danced all night to his world-famous stints at clubs.

And Jules is no stranger to winning awards for his work either, having been crowned Best Internation DJ and being named the third best in the world in a poll run by DJ Mag.

Doors, on November 23, to the Trop will open at 8pm and there will be a second room open for a separate World Of Rave show too.

Tickets, priced £16-18.50, are available at www.seetickets.com/event/judge-jules-club-classics/the-tropicana/1394587