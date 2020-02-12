Advanced search

Top singer Clare Teal to play Bath's Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 15:40 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 12 February 2020

Clare Teal hosts a Christmas Show at Hartland Parish Hall on December 2.

Clare Teal hosts a Christmas Show at Hartland Parish Hall on December 2.

Archant

Clare Teal, one of the UK's most celebrated singers and most popular BBC Radio 2 presenters, and her Big Mini Big Band are set to celebrate 100 years of pop music at Bath's Theatre Royal.

The concert will feature some of the greatest songs ever written from the Great American and British songbooks, as well as the music of contemporary writers who are creating the standards of today.

This entertaining and humorous evening, packed with anecdotes and a rich jazz-infused repertoire, also includes arrangements crafted by world renowned trumpeter and composer Guy Barker and pianist extraordinaire Jason Rebello.

Audiences in Bath can look forward to a joyous and uplifting concert featuring inspirational music performed by the very best.

The performance on February 16 will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £27.50, can be purchased from the Theatre Royal Bath Box Office on 01225 448844 or booked online at www.theatreroyal.org.uk

Most Read

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Most Read

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston v Wimborne Town LIVE BLOG:

Greg Tindle’s first-half opener over Walton Casuals was his second of the season. (Picture Will.T.Photography).

Café opens doors in village with aim of helping to tackle isolation in community

Sonya and Ian Stocker who have opened Congars Café, in Broad Street Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers discuss the council’s controversial garden waste plans

North Somerset Council says it will not make a profit through the green waste bins scheme, despite it charging up to £6.50 more per bin that it is being charged for the bins and delivery.

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

WIN: Tickets to Buddy Holly at Weston’s Playhouse

Buddy Holly and The Cricketers will perform at Weston's Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres
Drive 24