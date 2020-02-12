Top singer Clare Teal to play Bath's Theatre Royal

Clare Teal hosts a Christmas Show at Hartland Parish Hall on December 2. Archant

Clare Teal, one of the UK's most celebrated singers and most popular BBC Radio 2 presenters, and her Big Mini Big Band are set to celebrate 100 years of pop music at Bath's Theatre Royal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The concert will feature some of the greatest songs ever written from the Great American and British songbooks, as well as the music of contemporary writers who are creating the standards of today.

This entertaining and humorous evening, packed with anecdotes and a rich jazz-infused repertoire, also includes arrangements crafted by world renowned trumpeter and composer Guy Barker and pianist extraordinaire Jason Rebello.

Audiences in Bath can look forward to a joyous and uplifting concert featuring inspirational music performed by the very best.

The performance on February 16 will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £27.50, can be purchased from the Theatre Royal Bath Box Office on 01225 448844 or booked online at www.theatreroyal.org.uk