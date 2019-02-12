Advanced search

20th birthday celebrations for Trinity Singers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 March 2019

The Trinity Singers.

The Trinity Singers.

Sub

A choir is to celebrate 20 years of singing by starring in a number of concerts throughout the year.

The Trinity Singers have seen huge success in North Somerset, filling churches and music venues with adoring crowds.

Under the direction of musical director Andrew Tyrrell, they now offer a varied repertoire incorporating sacred and secular music.

The singers will start off their anniversary year with a joint concert with Churchill Academy at All Saints Church, in Weston’s All Saints Road, tomorrow (Friday) at 7.30pm.

This will include Elgar’s Lux Aeterna and Parry’s I Was Glad.

Tickets for this concert, priced £5-10, are available on the door.

The Trinity Singers will also perform a birthday concert and tea at Shipham Village Hall on April 28.

On May 7, the popular choir is to perform in Clevedon during North Somerset Arts Week.

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Crash blocks Weston bridge

The crash scene at Hildesheim Bridge in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Tom Wright

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Crash blocks Weston bridge

The crash scene at Hildesheim Bridge in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Tom Wright

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Care home launches appeal to create sensory area

The courtyard which staff are hoping to turn into a nostalgic sensory area for residents.

Nursery donates hundreds of coats to people in need and worthy causes

Happy Days staff Daniela Partridge, Donna Lawrence and Kellie Robinson-Avery with collected coats. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston shock Torquay United at Plainmoor

Gethyn Hill scored the opener this afternoon. Picture: Will.T.Photography

20th birthday celebrations for Trinity Singers

The Trinity Singers.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists