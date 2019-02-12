20th birthday celebrations for Trinity Singers

The Trinity Singers. Sub

A choir is to celebrate 20 years of singing by starring in a number of concerts throughout the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Trinity Singers have seen huge success in North Somerset, filling churches and music venues with adoring crowds.

Under the direction of musical director Andrew Tyrrell, they now offer a varied repertoire incorporating sacred and secular music.

The singers will start off their anniversary year with a joint concert with Churchill Academy at All Saints Church, in Weston’s All Saints Road, tomorrow (Friday) at 7.30pm.

This will include Elgar’s Lux Aeterna and Parry’s I Was Glad.

Tickets for this concert, priced £5-10, are available on the door.

The Trinity Singers will also perform a birthday concert and tea at Shipham Village Hall on April 28.

On May 7, the popular choir is to perform in Clevedon during North Somerset Arts Week.