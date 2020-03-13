BBC Radio 2 DJ to perform summer gig in Weston

Jo Whiley's 90s Anthems heads to Weston's Tropicana Archant

A superstar DJ, radio and TV presenter will perform in Weston this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jo Whiley is coming to The Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on June 12 at 7pm.

Whiley will bring all the best tracks from one of the most popular decades for music, the 1990s.

Tracks from Blur, Oasis, Fatboy Slim, Primal Scream, The Verve, The Chemical Brothers, The Prodigy and a whole lot more will be spun on the night.

Whiley was the host of the long-running Jo Whiley Show on BBC Radio One.

She later joined the drivetime show with Simon Mayo on Radio Two and became the first woman in 20 years to present a daytime show on the station.

Whiley presents televised coverage of major music festivals, such as the Glastonbury Festival.

She is also taking on three triathlons in three days for this year's Sport Relief.

Tickets, priced £22.15-24.30, go on sale at 6pm today (Friday) can be purchased at www.eventbrite.co.uk