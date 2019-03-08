A choir will be performing in Weston this week

Worle Chorale will be performing at All Saints Church

A choir will entertain a crowd with a range of wonderful music at a concert in Weston next week.

Worle Chorale will take to the stage once more for a twilight performance at the All Saints' Church, in Church Street.

The Twilight Hour performance will reflect on the end of a busy day with music from a number of famous composers.

The concert will see the choir perform music by Zoltan Kodaly, Bob Chilcott, John Rutter, Will Todd and Morten Laurisden.

The evening performance will also include a one-off visit from guest performer Klarinetica.

Worle Chorale has developed a varied repertoire of chorale music from the Renaissance period through to 21st century.

Money raised through the event will go towards the collection for the choir as well as the church funds.

It will be held at the church on July 19 from 8.30-9.30pm.