Advanced search

A choir will be performing in Weston this week

PUBLISHED: 21:00 16 July 2019

Worle Chorale will be performing at All Saints Church

Worle Chorale will be performing at All Saints Church

Archant

A choir will entertain a crowd with a range of wonderful music at a concert in Weston next week.

Worle Chorale will take to the stage once more for a twilight performance at the All Saints' Church, in Church Street.

The Twilight Hour performance will reflect on the end of a busy day with music from a number of famous composers.

The concert will see the choir perform music by Zoltan Kodaly, Bob Chilcott, John Rutter, Will Todd and Morten Laurisden.

The evening performance will also include a one-off visit from guest performer Klarinetica.

Worle Chorale has developed a varied repertoire of chorale music from the Renaissance period through to 21st century.

Money raised through the event will go towards the collection for the choir as well as the church funds.

It will be held at the church on July 19 from 8.30-9.30pm.

Most Read

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

No new pool plans for Weston leaves readers unimpressed

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

Police warning over man acting ‘suspiciously’

Most Read

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

No new pool plans for Weston leaves readers unimpressed

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

Police warning over man acting ‘suspiciously’

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Robber found guilty of ‘despicable’ attack on pensioner

Joan Hollington was injured in January. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Win tickets to watch the Greatest Show

The Oppitts cast of Barnum

A choir will be performing in Weston this week

Worle Chorale will be performing at All Saints Church

Mum doesn’t let aggressive cancer ‘stop her from living’ as she dreams of London Marathon spot

Sarah Flourentzou-Lucas with her #NoExcuses runnig group.

Unwanted festival tents benefit Weston charities

Volunteers from Hope Church and Somewhere To Go clearing up unwanted tents from Glastonbury Festival.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists