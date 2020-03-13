Unfold weekender returns to Weston next week

Biscuithead & The Biscuit Badgers headline the first night of the Unfold 2 weekender. Picture: Under Your Skin Photography Christian Gallagher 2014

A Weston B&B will once again play host to a weekend of alternative music as the Unfold Festival returns next week.

The intimate two-day festival sees the Beach Road guest house's basement turned into a speak-easy featuring music from a hand-picked selection of unique and wonderful artists from 'all over the shop'.

On March 13, the brilliantly barmy Biscuithead & The Biscuit Badgers headline, with support from 'chap hop' legend Mr B, the Gentle Rhymers alter ego the Major, Bristol-based loop artist She, Robot and Shozzo.

Meanwhile, on March 14, underground instrumental outfit from east London Kenny Process Team top the bill, with support from WSR redux, Shoun Shoun and URSA.

The Unfold 2 takes place at the Sunfold Hotel, in Beach Road, from March 13 to 14 from 6pm.

Tickets, priced £12 to 70, are available on 01934 624700 or at www.eventbrite.com