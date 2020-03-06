Urban Folk Quartet to perform in Bristol
PUBLISHED: 14:36 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 06 March 2020
Didjiemde
A high-energy performance by the Urban Folk Quartet will delight fans at The Bristol Folk House on March 21.
Comprising Joe Broughton, Paloma Trigás, Tom Chapman and Dan Walsh, the award-winning UFQ celebrated their 10th birthday in 2019. For 2020 the tour will include favourites from their back catalogue as well as a host of material from their brand new studio album.
The band is renowned for its genre-defying acoustic music which draws heavily from celtic dance forms and traditional songs.
Urban Folk Quartet will perform favourites from their back catalogue as well as a host of material from their new studio album.
Songlines has hailed the group as 'a sizzling hot ensemble who fuse folk with elements of dub, house and rock'.
Tickets, priced £12.50-14, are available from 01179 262987 or by logging on to www.bristolfolkhouse.co.uk/live-music/event/the-urban-folk-quartet-21-03-2020