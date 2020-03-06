Urban Folk Quartet to perform in Bristol

The Urban Folk Quartet Didjiemde

A high-energy performance by the Urban Folk Quartet will delight fans at The Bristol Folk House on March 21.

Comprising Joe Broughton, Paloma Trigás, Tom Chapman and Dan Walsh, the award-winning UFQ celebrated their 10th birthday in 2019. For 2020 the tour will include favourites from their back catalogue as well as a host of material from their brand new studio album.

The band is renowned for its genre-defying acoustic music which draws heavily from celtic dance forms and traditional songs.

Songlines has hailed the group as 'a sizzling hot ensemble who fuse folk with elements of dub, house and rock'.

Tickets, priced £12.50-14, are available from 01179 262987 or by logging on to www.bristolfolkhouse.co.uk/live-music/event/the-urban-folk-quartet-21-03-2020