Tom Odell confirmed to headline Somerset festival

Tom Odell will perform on the final night of Valley Fest. Picture: Andrew Whitton Archant

A piano maestro will close a Somerset festival this year.

Tom Odell will take to the Lake Stage on the festival’s final night of at Chew Valley Lake, off the A368 near Bishop Sutton.

He joins Razorlight and Basement Jaxx as festival headliners.

Now in its fifth year, Valley Fest’s line up has always included some big names as well as plenty of rising stars.

Having been discovered by pop star Lily Allen, Tom worked his way up from small-time gigs to a national tour taking in music venues across the UK off the back of well-received debut single Can’t Pretend and follow-up Hold Me.

He has played on BBC TV’s Later With Jools Holland, nominated for the BBC Sound Of 2013 and also won the Brits Critics’ Choice Award in the same year.

Valley Fest will take place from August 2-4.

Tickets, priced £5.40-118, can be purchased online at www.valleyfest.co.uk