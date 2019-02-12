Basement Jaxx to headline fifth Valley Fest in North Somerset this summer

Basement Jaxx will perform a DJ set at Valley Fest.

Dance music royalty will headline a Somerset festival this summer.

Valley Fest has announced Basement Jaxx as the top billed act, who will play a DJ set on the festival’s opening night.

Now in its fifth year, Valley Fest’s line-up has always included some big names as well as plenty of rising stars.

This year’s edition will take place between August 2-4 at Chew Valley Lake.

With more than three million album sales under their belt, the double Brit award winners are true dancefloor fillers.

The electronic music duo, consisting of Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe, got their name from the night club they held in their hometown of Brixton and first rose to popularity in the 1990s.

The Grammy winners will perform some of their classic tunes including Where’s Your Head At, Oh My Gosh, Red Alert and Romeo.

Valley Fest’s location near the Chew Valley Lake provides a sparkling backdrop which is edged by the rolling Mendip Hills.

Held on an organic working farm and spread across a lakeside meadow, the event is perfect for food lovers, first-time festival goers plus young and maturing families.

Valley Fest also showcases the region’s finest delicacies – from charcuterie to Cheddars and ciders to sausages, producers will be selling traditional Somerset grub across the three days.

More acts will be announced over the coming months and a packed programme will include talks, tasting sessions and cookery workshops.

Luke Hasell set up the festival in 2014 in honour of his parents, who both died within a short time of each other.

Having farmed in the region for generations, they cared enormously for the land and community surrounding it.

Luke said: “I am so excited about Basement Jaxx, they are going to get the weekend off to a flying start.

“The way things are shaping up on the food and music front, my parents would have loved it.

“I really hope everyone gets on my land.”

Valley Fest will take place at Chew Valley Lake, off the A368 near Bishop Sutton.

Tickets, priced £5.40-118, can be purchased at www.valleyfest.co.uk