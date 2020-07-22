DJs to perform virtual summer shuffle in aid of RNLI

The Shuffle Brothers will be at Weston's Grand Pier this weekend. The Shuffle Brothers

Some of the South West’s finest DJs are coming together to stage The Virtual Summer Shuffle at Weston’s Tropicana next month.

John Kelly of the Shuffle Brothers. Picture: Tropicana John Kelly of the Shuffle Brothers. Picture: Tropicana

Shuffle Events will be live streaming their special blend of house music across multiple online platforms from 2-10pm on August 1. The virtual event will take place at the Tropicana with lighting and visuals – but no crowd.

An event spokesman said: “We felt that the ‘empty room’ format was incredibly symbolic for the entire events industry who have been hit so hard during lockdown. Collectively we want to send out a message that we are still here and ready to get back to the business of bringing people together.”

DJs playing include The Shuffle Brothers, RIBBZ, Funk Frankie, Mike Speakman B2B Mark Coombes, Stevie M, Stampy and Woody.

Shuffle and the Tropicana will be supporting the RNLI and people can donate to the cause throughout the day.

The event will be streamed live at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk.