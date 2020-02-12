West End smash hit SIX comes to Bath's Theatre Royal

Bath theatre-goers now have the opportunity to buy tickets for the return autumn visit of West End smash hit musical SIX.

Only standby and standing places remain for the Bath debut of the international hit musical, visiting the Theatre Royal for the first time, from February 18 to 23 as part of a nationwide tour.

From Tudor Queens to pop princesses, SIX sees the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power.

The songs from the show have proved to be a chart-storming sensation racking up more than 50 million streams and adding 300,000 daily.

There is another opportunity to book for this hugely popular show, with tickets now on sale for its return visit, when SIX comes back to Bath from October 12-24.

Call the Box Office on 01225 448844 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.uk