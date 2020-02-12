Advanced search

West End smash hit SIX comes to Bath's Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 15:40 12 February 2020

SIX. Picture: Johan Persson

SIX. Picture: Johan Persson

Archant

Bath theatre-goers now have the opportunity to buy tickets for the return autumn visit of West End smash hit musical SIX.

SIX. Picture: Johan PerssonSIX. Picture: Johan Persson

Only standby and standing places remain for the Bath debut of the international hit musical, visiting the Theatre Royal for the first time, from February 18 to 23 as part of a nationwide tour.

From Tudor Queens to pop princesses, SIX sees the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power.

The songs from the show have proved to be a chart-storming sensation racking up more than 50 million streams and adding 300,000 daily.

There is another opportunity to book for this hugely popular show, with tickets now on sale for its return visit, when SIX comes back to Bath from October 12-24.

SIX. Picture: Johan PerssonSIX. Picture: Johan Persson

Call the Box Office on 01225 448844 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.uk

Most Read

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Most Read

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston v Wimborne Town LIVE BLOG:

Greg Tindle’s first-half opener over Walton Casuals was his second of the season. (Picture Will.T.Photography).

Café opens doors in village with aim of helping to tackle isolation in community

Sonya and Ian Stocker who have opened Congars Café, in Broad Street Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers discuss the council’s controversial garden waste plans

North Somerset Council says it will not make a profit through the green waste bins scheme, despite it charging up to £6.50 more per bin that it is being charged for the bins and delivery.

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

WIN: Tickets to Buddy Holly at Weston’s Playhouse

Buddy Holly and The Cricketers will perform at Weston's Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres
Drive 24