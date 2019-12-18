Advanced search

Weston band release charity Christmas single

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 December 2019

The Lockerz have released a charity Christmas single. Picture: Colin Erison

The Lockerz have released a charity Christmas single. Picture: Colin Erison

Archant

A Weston band have released a Christmas single.

The Lockerz released their charity single Say A Prayer For Christmas in aid of Re-engage, focussing efforts on the estimated 500,000 people over 75 in the UK who will be lonely this Christmas.

The group have created charity singles since 2016, having previously teamed up with Shiva, an organisation who focus on education and school building in Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The band's music was featured on The One Show after recording a football World Cup single last year.

A spokesman for the group said: "Re-engage is the perfect charity to represent our goal to help the over 75's from isolation.

"The track features a somewhat classic Christmas song formula with sleigh bells, a rousing chorus and a climactic build towards a choir who decorate the track with phenomenal harmonies.

"All proceeds raised will go to Re-engage."

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train

The incident occured at Highbridge Railway Station. Picture: Google

Preschool closure leaves parents ‘devastated’

Practitioners Karen Compitus, Tina Hale and Anne ONeill at The Ark Preschool.Picture: The Ark Preschool

Two weather warnings set for Weston

People walk through the heavy rain.

Weston café available for lease

Clarence Park café. Picture: Sally Griffiths

First West of England bus service changes affect routes from January

First West of England services will change next month.Picture: Jon Rowley

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train

The incident occured at Highbridge Railway Station. Picture: Google

Preschool closure leaves parents ‘devastated’

Practitioners Karen Compitus, Tina Hale and Anne ONeill at The Ark Preschool.Picture: The Ark Preschool

Two weather warnings set for Weston

People walk through the heavy rain.

Weston café available for lease

Clarence Park café. Picture: Sally Griffiths

First West of England bus service changes affect routes from January

First West of England services will change next month.Picture: Jon Rowley

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Weston team news December 21

Weston Rugby Club play in the South West Premier

Marcus Nel looks at Weston’s last game before Christmas vs Brixham

Weston after the last time the two sides met which finished in a 38-29 home victory over Brixham

Wolrebury finish Christmas period with a range of events.

Simon Cowgill and Trevor Issac with their prizes from the Christmas Bottles and Hampers competitions

Wedmore Golf Club celebrate Christmas with the arrival of Santa

Father Christmas with competitors in the Christmas Bowmaker at Wedmroe Golf Club

Man to be questioned by police after woman suffers verbal abuse in Weston

Police issued a CCTV appeal after the incident last month. Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists