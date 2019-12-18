Weston band release charity Christmas single

The Lockerz have released a charity Christmas single. Picture: Colin Erison Archant

A Weston band have released a Christmas single.

The Lockerz released their charity single Say A Prayer For Christmas in aid of Re-engage, focussing efforts on the estimated 500,000 people over 75 in the UK who will be lonely this Christmas.

The group have created charity singles since 2016, having previously teamed up with Shiva, an organisation who focus on education and school building in Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The band's music was featured on The One Show after recording a football World Cup single last year.

A spokesman for the group said: "Re-engage is the perfect charity to represent our goal to help the over 75's from isolation.

"The track features a somewhat classic Christmas song formula with sleigh bells, a rousing chorus and a climactic build towards a choir who decorate the track with phenomenal harmonies.

"All proceeds raised will go to Re-engage."