Choirs to join forces for day of singing

Two choirs will join forces for a day of singing this weekend.

Weston Choral, in collaboration with Highbridge and Burnham Choral Society, will host a come and sing day on Saturday from 10am-5pm, where singers from any background will get together at St Mark's Church in Worle.

Guest conductor, David Ogden, accompanied by pianist Richard Lennox, will help singers rehearse and perform John Rutter's Requiem and Josef Haydn's Te Deum.

David is a respected choir conductor from Bristol, whose choirs are in demand and have often performed live on the BBC.

A short and free concert will take place at about 4pm.

Weston Choral's autumn concert will be held on November 30 at Weston's All Saints' Church, in All Saints Road.

To book a place at next week's come and sing day, priced £16, click here.