Famous composer to perform with choral group

PUBLISHED: 21:00 05 June 2019

A famous composer will perform in Weston this weekend.

Will Todd will bring his jazz ensemble to accompany Weston Choral and the Worle Community School youth choir at the school, in Redwing Drive, on Saturday at 7.30pm.

They will perform two of Will's compositions, Mass In Blue and Songs Of Peace.

Also on the programme is internationally renowned mezzo-soprano, Martha McLorinan, who herself grew up in Weston.

Completing the line-up is a talented young saxophonist from the school, Tessa Ractliffe.

Members of Weston Choral and Worle Chorale performed the works at the Lincoln Centre in New York in April.

Both choirs had to audition to take part in the international choral event, featuring 500 singers from across the globe.

Tickets, priced £6-12, are available at www.westonchoralsociety.org.uk or on the door.

