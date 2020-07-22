Lipinski Band to host free gig this weekend
PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 July 2020
Andrew Thompson
A Weston band will perform an outdoor gig this weekend.
The Lipinski Band will perform on the Reaper outdoor stage on The Royal Hotel’s lawn, in South Parade, on Saturday.
They will be playing a lively set from 7-9.30pm.
This will be a free event but will be run under strict rules following government advice.
The event will start at 5pm with more live music from other acts yet to be announced.
A band spokesman said: “This will hopefully be the start of a run of summer events taking place here with other bands to be announced over the coming weeks.
“Check out our Facebook page and The Royal Hotel’s for updates and more information regarding entry and rules for the events taking place.
“Let’s make this summer the most fun we’ve had, we think we all need it.
“We look forward to seeing you there.”
