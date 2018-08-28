Festive carols to be sung by Costanzi Consort

Costanzi Consort will sign Christmas carols. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley Archant

A newly-formed choral ensemble will perform festive carols this week.

Costanzi Consort will sing Christmas favourites for the first time on Monday at 7.30pm in the courtyard at Weston Museum, in Burlington Street.

Carols at the Museum will offer a feast of carols old and new, featuring some rare music by composers associated with North Somerset. The singers will also use steel bridges, adding a seasonal touch to the evening.

The performance will be conducted by musicologist and university lecturer Dr Peter Leech, who has been commissioned by the BBC Singers to compose a new Christmas carol, Adam Lay Ybounden, due to be broadcast on BBC Radio Three on December 23.

Tickets, priced £5-12, include mulled wine or a non-alcoholic drink on arrival and can be purchased at the Museum or on 01934 621028.