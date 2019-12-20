Advanced search

Andre Rieu concert to be screened at Odeon

PUBLISHED: 14:20 20 December 2019

110715, Maastricht: Andre Rieu Vrijthof. Foto: Marcel van Hoorn.

110715, Maastricht: Andre Rieu Vrijthof. Foto: Marcel van Hoorn.

Marcel van Hoorn.

World-renowned violinist, Andre Rieu, is celebrating his 70th birthday with a performance being screed in cinemas across the country.

201118, Sydney: Andre Rieu in Sydney. Foto: Marcel van Hoorn.201118, Sydney: Andre Rieu in Sydney. Foto: Marcel van Hoorn.

The show, 70 Years Young, will be screening at Cineworld and the Odeon in Weston on January 4 and 5.

Alongside his Johann Strauss Orchestra, the show features the maestro performing his most notable pieces from stunning locations around the world, including Schönbrunn Vienna, Radio City Music Hall New York and the Coronation Concert in Amsterdam.

As part of the celebration, together with Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins, Andre will look back over his life, passions and music, while taking his cinema audience on an exclusive tour of his home in Maastricht.

Rieu is hailed as one of the biggest classical musical artist's in the world with more than 40 million records sold worldwide, selling more than 700,000 tickets each year and breaking box office records with his July Maastricht cinema show.

