Tina Turner tribute to bring 'electrifying performance' to Weston

A tribute act who will pay homage to internationally-acclaimed power-house vocalist Tina Turner will perform in Weston, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

Showtime Australia is set to bring Tina - Simply The Best to Weston Playhouse Theatre when the show tours nationally this month.

The performance, directed by Johnny Van Grinsven, will be lead by South African singer Caroline Borole, who aims to recreate Tina's 'electrifying' concert experience for original fans and younger generations.

Caroline has been in The Dreamgirls musical and TV talent show South African Idol and will belt out many of Tina's classic songs including Simply The Best, River Deep Mountain High, Private Dancer, Proud Mary and more.

Turner, whose original name is Anna Mae Bullock, was born in America's Brownsville, Tennessee in 1939 and found success in the rhythm-and-blues, soul, and rock genres in a career which has spanned more than five decades.

The iconic singer has become one of the top-selling music artists of all time and she has sold more than 200 million albums and singles worldwide.

In the UK, she is the first female artist to have a top-40 hit in six consecutive decades.

She has also had 34 top-40 hits in the charts.

The show will be performed at Weston Playhouse, in High Street, on June 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £27, are available online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or from the box office on 01934 645544.

