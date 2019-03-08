Advanced search

Tina Turner tribute to bring 'electrifying performance' to Weston

PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 June 2019

A Tina Turner tribute will perform in Weston.Picture: Weston Playhouse Theatre

Weston Playhouse Theatre

A tribute act who will pay homage to internationally-acclaimed power-house vocalist Tina Turner will perform in Weston, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

Showtime Australia is set to bring Tina - Simply The Best to Weston Playhouse Theatre when the show tours nationally this month.

The performance, directed by Johnny Van Grinsven, will be lead by South African singer Caroline Borole, who aims to recreate Tina's 'electrifying' concert experience for original fans and younger generations.

Caroline has been in The Dreamgirls musical and TV talent show South African Idol and will belt out many of Tina's classic songs including Simply The Best, River Deep Mountain High, Private Dancer, Proud Mary and more.

Turner, whose original name is Anna Mae Bullock, was born in America's Brownsville, Tennessee in 1939 and found success in the rhythm-and-blues, soul, and rock genres in a career which has spanned more than five decades.

The iconic singer has become one of the top-selling music artists of all time and she has sold more than 200 million albums and singles worldwide.

In the UK, she is the first female artist to have a top-40 hit in six consecutive decades.

She has also had 34 top-40 hits in the charts.

The show will be performed at Weston Playhouse, in High Street, on June 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £27, are available online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or from the box office on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Weston Playhouse to offer people two pairs of tickets each to the show next month.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: In what year was Tina Turner born?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Tina - Simply The Best competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, visit www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on June 13 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition draw, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant and the Playhouse.

Competition closed

Thanks for your interest but this competition has now closed

