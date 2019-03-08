Advanced search

Swing band to perform classic hits in Weston

PUBLISHED: 18:28 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 03 September 2019

Five Star Swing will perform at the Playhouse. Picture: Chris Smith

Archant

Classic show tunes and big swing numbers will be performed in Weston this weekend.

The Five Star Swing Big Band show will return to the Playhouse, in High Street, on Sunday at 7.30pm.

The group specialises in swing and big band music and has featured at London's Leicester Square Theatre, Blackpool Tower Ballroom and BBC charity television show, Children In Need.

They will perform swing-along songs from Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald and more.

Performing in the group is Simone from the Ivy Benson Orchestra, drummer Steve Rushden, Barry Beech on trumpet and piano and composer and arranger for the BBC Radio Big Band, Chris Smith Jnr.

Chris said: "We love playing in Weston, we always get great feedback from the audience and cannot wait to perform at the Playhouse once again."

Tickets, priced £17-19, are available at www.playhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

