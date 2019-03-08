Talented musicians to perform famous classical pieces

Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will perform at All Saints Church. Picture: Jens Kehling Archant

Talented German musicians will perform in Weston this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will perform at All Saints Church, in All Saints Road, tomorrow (Wednesday) evening at 7.30pm.

The group have toured across the globe, including in New Zealand, Spain and Australia, performing in the world-famous Sydney Opera House.

Their repertoire consists primarily of hand-picked pieces, with a mix of popular and unknown sounds from a wide variety of musical periods.

The works of familiar greats such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Vivaldi will be recreated by the group.

Among the group of musicians, Sergey Didorenko will play violin, Myrta Lopez Gonzales on flute and violoncello will be played by Christoph Jahn.

Tickets, priced £12-16, are available from the Tropicana visitor information centre, in Marine Parade, or on the door from 6pm.