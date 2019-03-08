Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to ladies signing group Waves Of Harmony at Weston's Blakehay Theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 02 October 2019

Waves Of Harmony will perform at the Blakehay. Picture: Sue Mabberley

Waves Of Harmony will perform at the Blakehay. Picture: Sue Mabberley

Archant

A Weston ladies choir will perform a concert next week.

Waves Of Harmony will sing well-known tracks at the Blakehay, in Wadham Street, on October 12 at 7.30pm.

The choir formed in 2011 and the ladies have performed in many weird and wonderful places over the years including the Playhouse, Weston Museum, Hildesheim in Germany, and even on the back of a lorry.

They have been guests at the Blakehay on several occasions but this time they are producing their own show, performing well-known songs.

They will be joined by Bristol men's acappella group H Club, the entertaining quartet Shoreline, and the operatic soprano voice of Beverley Parfitt.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Blakehay to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To enter, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on October 10.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, address, email address and phone number to Blakehay competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.

Q: Where is the concert taking place?

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child's father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

Weston A&E overnight closure confirmed with CCG warning emergency department may completely shut

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

