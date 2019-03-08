Win

WIN: Tickets to ladies signing group Waves Of Harmony at Weston's Blakehay Theatre

Waves Of Harmony will perform at the Blakehay. Picture: Sue Mabberley Archant

A Weston ladies choir will perform a concert next week.

Waves Of Harmony will sing well-known tracks at the Blakehay, in Wadham Street, on October 12 at 7.30pm.

The choir formed in 2011 and the ladies have performed in many weird and wonderful places over the years including the Playhouse, Weston Museum, Hildesheim in Germany, and even on the back of a lorry.

They have been guests at the Blakehay on several occasions but this time they are producing their own show, performing well-known songs.

They will be joined by Bristol men's acappella group H Club, the entertaining quartet Shoreline, and the operatic soprano voice of Beverley Parfitt.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Blakehay to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

