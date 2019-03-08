Advanced search

Classical music performance to be simulcasted at Weston's cinemas

PUBLISHED: 14:55 22 April 2019

Andre Rieu's performance will be screened at the Odeon and Cineworld. Picture: Hannah Terry

A live simulcast of a violinist’s homecoming performance will be shown at Weston’s two cinemas.

Andre Rieu's Maastricht concert – Shall We Dance? – will be screened at the Odeon, in The Centre, and Cineworld in Dolphin Square on July 27 at 7pm.

There will be an additional 3pm showing at Cineworld as well on July 27.

The Dutch conductor is best known for creating the waltz-playing Johann Strauss Orchestra, which formed in 1987 and has toured across the globe.

Performing live from the medieval town square, Shall We Dance? features a 60-piece orchestra, more than 100 dancers, world-renowned sopranos and tenors, and surprise guests.

It will be screened to cinemas up and down the UK across one weekend.

Tickets, priced £11.70-50.80, are available from www.cineworld.co.uk or www.odeon.co.uk or by calling Cineworld on 03303 334444 or Odeon on 03330 144501.

