WIN: Tickets to André Rieu’s New Year’s Concert at Weston’s Odeon cinema

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 December 2018

Andre Rieu's New Year's Concert will be screened at Weston's Odeon cinema. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Andre Rieu's New Year's Concert will be screened at Weston's Odeon cinema. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Marcel van Hoorn.

The king of waltz will sing to millions of people across the world, and Mercury readers will get to see the performance in Weston for free.

André Rieu’s 2019 New Year’s Concert recorded in Sydney, in Australia, will be shown at the Odeon cinema, in The Centre, on January 5 at 7pm.

Join André from Sydney’s iconic Town Hall for a magical evening of music and dance featuring sopranos, The Platin Tenors.

With show tunes, classical music and plenty of festive fun, it promises to be a great way to start the new year.

There will also be backstage access, interviews with André and his special guests, musical favourites and other exclusive bits for cinema.

The Dutch violinist and conductor is best known for creating the waltz-playing Johann Strauss Orchestra.

The group were formed in 1987 and consist of more than 120 musicians.

They have turned classical and waltz music into a worldwide concert touring act, as successful as some of the biggest global pop and rock music acts.

Thousands of people watch their performances every year, with dedicated fans flying in from all over the world.

The orchestra has performed throughout Europe, North and South America, Japan, and Australia.

It is the first full production from leading event cinema distributor Piece Of Magic Entertainment.

The concert is screening for one night only and tickets, priced £17.25-19.75, are available from www.odeon.co.uk/cinemas/weston_super_mare/14 or on 03330 144501.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer two lucky readers a pair tickets each to the screening.

To enter, simply answer the following question before the competition deadline of 10am on December 28.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you agree to contacted about it by Archant.

