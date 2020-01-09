Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to Queen tribute act at Weston's Playhouse Theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 January 2020

Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute will be performed at the Playhouse.

Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute will be performed at the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Archant

A tribute to one of rock music's most famous bands will be performed to Weston audiences next month.

Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute will be performed at the Playhouse, in High Street, on February 6 at 7.30pm.

Celebrating two decades on the road, join Mercury as they head out for their 20th anniversary tour.

Mercury are well established as one of the world's most authentic tributes to the icon frontman Freddie Mercury and the legendary Queen.

This dynamic theatre production fully emulates the true charismatic appeal of rock's most flamboyant main man, faithfully and accurately recreating the distinctive Queen experience.

Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute will be performed at the Playhouse.

The vocal range and delivery of Joseph Lee Jackson as Mercury and the intricate guitar work of Glenn Scrimshaw as Brian May are backed by superbly crafted harmonies, a driving rhythm section and state-of-the-art production.

Joseph said: "It is an absolute honour to perform as Freddie and we are delighted that Freddie's family see us as an authentic Queen tribute."

Including performances of the most popular Queen hits, such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You and many more, the show will captivate any audience - from die-hard Queen fans through to new generations of music lovers in a way that Freddie and Queen themselves would be proud of.

Tickets, priced £26.50, are available to purchase online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01934 645544.

The Playhouse has teamed up with the Mercury to give a reader the chance to win a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 16.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Queen competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Joseph Lee Jackson performs as which famous singer?

