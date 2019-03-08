Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to Irish folk band The Kilkennys

PUBLISHED: 14:53 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 30 May 2019

The Kilkennys will perform at the Playhouse next month. Picture: Mark Zanderink

The Kilkennys will perform at the Playhouse next month. Picture: Mark Zanderink

markzanderink.nl

A traditional Irish folk band will perform in Weston next month, and Mercury readers could win tickets to the show.

The Kilkennys will perform at the Playhouse, in High Street, on June 9 at 7.30pm.

The ballad band, formed in 1998, are noted for their dynamic arrangements, energetic performances and rapport with audiences across the globe.

Picking up the mantle left by acts such as The Dubliners and The Clancy Brothers, the four-piece continue to tour circuits in Europe and America.

In the past two years, The Kilkennys have shared the stage with renowned Irish artists such as Shane McGowan, Sharron Shannon and Finbar Furey.

They have performed on the main stage at Milwaukee Irish Fest, the largest Irish music festival in the world, and were named Ireland's most successful folk band in the Sunday Worlds Country Music and Entertainment Awards.

With more than a decade of touring with The Kilkennys, vocalist and guitarist Davey Cashin is excited about the show.

He said: "The past two years have been huge for us.

"It was an honour to perform at the award show, and we were delighted with our win. Last year was one of our best with our European tour and trip to India, which really meant a lot to us.

"We love touring and getting a chance to share traditional Irish folk songs and the history behind those songs to all our fans across the globe, and we are excited to be playing to new audiences."

Tickets, priced £22, are available on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on June 6.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant and the Playhouse.

