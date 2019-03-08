Advanced search

Rod Stewart tribute to perform hits in Weston

PUBLISHED: 16:33 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 28 August 2019

Paul Metcalfe will perform The Rod Stewart Story at the Playhouse. Picture: Prestige Productions

Paul Metcalfe will perform The Rod Stewart Story at the Playhouse. Picture: Prestige Productions

Archant

Songs from one of rock music's most legendary performers will be recreated in Weston.

Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story will be performed at the Playhouse, in High Street, on September 4 at 7.30pm.

Direct from the West End, Paul Metcalfe delivers both an authentic and charismatic performance as Stewart.

The show also features songs from Stewart's time with The Faces, as well as a full concert production with classic hits including Maggie May, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy, Sailing and You're In My Heart.

Paul said: "I think Rod's music brings back a lot of memories for people, everyone can remember the first time they heard Maggie May.

"He has an amazing back catalogue of songs and such variety, wonderful ballads, upbeat songs and some great rockers as well."

Tickets, priced £24.50, are available on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

Most Read

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Crash blocks roads near Weston General Hospital

The accident occured close to Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Long delays on M5 after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway. Picture: Highways England

Bellway Homes begins building 149 homes near Weston

Bellway will build two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Crash blocks roads near Weston General Hospital

The accident occured close to Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Long delays on M5 after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway. Picture: Highways England

Bellway Homes begins building 149 homes near Weston

Bellway will build two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

T20: Finch fireworks dent Somerset hopes

Aaron Finch hits out for Surrey during the Vitality Blast T20 (pic John Walton/PA)

Man faces prison after he was beaten by gang in Thailand

Luke after the attack.

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Rod Stewart tribute to perform hits in Weston

Paul Metcalfe will perform The Rod Stewart Story at the Playhouse. Picture: Prestige Productions

PICTURES: Kingston Seymour holds summer show

Ian Wariner won a highly commended for his wooden bench and daughter Briony won a prize for her bookmark at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists