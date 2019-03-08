Rod Stewart tribute to perform hits in Weston

Paul Metcalfe will perform The Rod Stewart Story at the Playhouse.

Songs from one of rock music's most legendary performers will be recreated in Weston.

Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story will be performed at the Playhouse, in High Street, on September 4 at 7.30pm.

Direct from the West End, Paul Metcalfe delivers both an authentic and charismatic performance as Stewart.

The show also features songs from Stewart's time with The Faces, as well as a full concert production with classic hits including Maggie May, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy, Sailing and You're In My Heart.

Paul said: "I think Rod's music brings back a lot of memories for people, everyone can remember the first time they heard Maggie May.

"He has an amazing back catalogue of songs and such variety, wonderful ballads, upbeat songs and some great rockers as well."

Tickets, priced £24.50, are available on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk