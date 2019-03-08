Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to see ska group Bad Manners in Weston

PUBLISHED: 14:21 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 05 April 2019

Bad Manners will perform at the Tropicana. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

A two-tone band will perform in Weston-super-Mare next week, and Mercury readers can win tickets to the show.

Bad Manners will play at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on April 13 at 7pm.

The group are headed up by their outlandish, huge-tongued and shaven-headed frontman Buster Bloodvessel and were at their most popular during the early 1980s, during a period when other ska revival bands such as Madness, The Specials and The Selecter filled the charts.

Bad Manners spent 111 weeks in the UK Singles Chart between 1980 and 1983, and they also achieved chart success with their first studio album Gosh It’s ... Bad Manners peaking at number 18.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Tropicana to offer two readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To enter, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on April 11.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

